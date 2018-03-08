Andhra Pradesh special status row: Narendra Modi dials Chandrababu Naidu, to meet TDP MPs at 6 pm

Modi and Naidu spoke for 10 minutes over phone.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reportedly dialed Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in what is being seen as the last minute effort to save the BJP-TDP alliance. As per India Today TV, the two leaders spoke for 10 minutes over phone. TDP MPs, Ashok Gajapati Raju and junior minister for science and technology YS Chowdhury, who have submitted their resignations are scheduled to meet the prime minister at 6 pm.

Earlier on Wednesday, Chandrababu Naidu-led TDP decided to pull out of the NDA government at the Centre and asked two of its ministers in the Modi government to tender their resignations. Speaking to media, Naidu said TDP has taken “painful decision in the interest of the state” as it was left with “no other option”. In a knee-jerk reaction, the two BJP ministers in the Naidu government – K Srinivasa Rao and T Manikyala Rao – also announced to quit the state government. “When the intended purpose (of joining the Union Cabinet) has not been served, there is no point in continuing. For me the sole agenda is to safeguard the interests of the state,” Naidu was quoted as saying by PTI.

Currently, TDP has 16 MPs in the Lok Sabha. The announcement from Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister came hours after Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley held a press conference in New Delhi and explained why special status can’t be given to the state. Naidu said that the party has “come out of the NDA.” However, party-to-party (TDP-BJP ties) issue will be decided later.

