Andhra Pradesh special status row: Now, 9 MPs from YSR Congress to quit Lok Sabha

The row over demands for grant of special status tag to Andhra Pradesh is getting bigger with each passing day. Now, the YSR Congress has decided that its MPs will quit the Lok Sabha to protest against the BJP-led NDA government’s behaviour on the matter. The YSR Congress has nine MPs in Lok Sabha.

The decision was taken at the party’s parliamentary party meeting in Guntur today, news agency IANS reported. After the meeting was over, which also saw the participation of party president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, its MP M Rajamohan Reddy made the announcement.

Rajamohan told media that the party had earlier decided that its MPs will quit before the adjournment of the House sine die on April 5. But, he said there are chances that the House will adjourn sine die before the end of this month, given that it has failed to transact any business in the last 20 days. “We will quit after that and our party president, Jagan Mohan Reddy, has given us clear instructions to that effect,” he said.

The second part of the Budget Session, which commenced on March 5, has failed to transact any business due to continuous disruptions by Telugu Desam Party (TDP) over special status demand and also by others over various issues. The TDP, which was part of the ruling BJP-led NDA, had quit the dispensation following the government’s refusal to grant the southern state the special status tag.

The YSR Congress had earlier moved a no-confidence motion against the Modi government in the Lok Sabha but it was not taken up the Speaker due to uproar by opposition parties.