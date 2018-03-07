BJP-TDP break-up? Andhra Pradesh special status demand is fraught with risks for Chandrababu Naidu

New Delhi: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MPs stage protest at Parliament House demanding Special Category status for Andhra Pradesh during second phase of Budget Session, in New Delhi on Tuesday. PTI Photo

A year ahead of Lok Sabha elections and assembly elections in the state, the ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP) legislatures are in favour of breaking ties with the BJP over granting of special status to Andhra Pradesh.

In a meeting on Tuesday called by Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu, 95 per cent of MLAs and MLCs voted in favour of breaking ties with the BJP, while the remaining five per cent asked the CM to be “patient”, TDP MLC D Manikya Varaprasad told The Indian Express.

According to Varaprasad, the five per cent MLCs want to wait to see if Centre would react favourably during the ongoing Budget session when TDP MPs raise the demand in Parliament. However, it may not be easy for the Centre to accept Naidu’s demand.

The demand for a special status for Andhra Pradesh betrays competitive federalism being promoted by Narendra Modi government since 2014. The idea urges states to compete and not depend totally on the Centre for funds. The benefits of Special Category Status (SCS) was also blunted by the 14th Finance Commission, which submitted its report in December 2015.

In past, Bihar and Odisha have failed in making the Centre accept their demand for special status. If these two poor states failed to get special status tags, TDP knows it won’t be easy to get it for AP as well, even if the party cuts off ties with the BJP. However, the TDP may gain electorally if it leaves the NDA a year before Assembly and Lok Sabha polls. There are at least two reasons for this:

TDP is facing heat on the ground, speacially from the YSR Congress of Jaganmohan Reddy. In 2014 Assembly polls, TDP had won 101 seats, while 70 seats out of total 175 went to YSR Congress. The BJP had won just four seats in AP and Congress none.

Secondly, the TDP will have to face huge anti-incumbency in 2014. If it manages to rake up the ‘Telugu pride’ issue over the special status tage, the TDP will find it easy to crush YSR Congress’ ambitions.

Rahul Gandhi’s offer

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday offered the Congress government would provide special category status to AP if the party is voted to power at the Centre in 2019. Gandhi’s offer sounds lucrative but TDP would be wary of entering into an alliance with the Grand Old Party. At present, Congress has no power in AP. An alliance with ruling party of the state will give Congress an opportunity to recover its lost base. This may also prompt the YSR Congress to join the BJP camp.

With his experience, Naidu would not like to risk the state. For Congress was once a formidable force in United Andhra Pradesh, BJP is not. Naidu may like to wait till 2019 election results and play his cards even if he breaks-up with BJP for now.