Andhra Pradesh special status row LIVE Updates: TDP pulls out of NDA, gives notice for no-confidence motion against Narendra Modi govt

Andhra Pradesh LIVE Updates: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) party has pulled out of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by BJP over grant of special status to Andhra Pradesh. Chief Minister N.Chandrababu Naidu’s party has also decided move a no-confidence motion against the BJP government in Parliament today.The rift between TDP and BJP widened when two Union Ministers resigned from the Narendra Modi cabinet. In politburo meeting, which will be held in Naidu’s residence this afternoon, TDP will also discuss supporting YSR Congress’ no-confidence motion against the Centre.

It has been learnt that Naidu has started reaching out to opposition parties to rope in support for today’s no-confidence motion in Parliament. It has been learnt that TDP does not want to continue with the alliance with BJP. TDP is the third largest party in the NDA.

10:20 AM: TDP MP and former Union Minister YS Chowdary has termed the situation as “unfortunate”. He said that TDP has tried its best to be together. He alleged that the incumbent government ignored the sentiments and emotions of people of Andhra Pradesh

10:15 AM: Andhra Pradesh CMO said that TDP has withdrawn support from NDA as BJP has failed to deliver justice to the newly formed state. TDP President Chandrababu Naidu has taken this decision in an emergency teleconference with party politburo members and MPs. The decison was unanimously supported.

10:07 AM: Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is attending the inaugural session of 105th Indian Science Congress at Manipur University in Imphal where he will also address an august gathering.

10:00 AM: BJP has hit back at TDP saying that the move shows its “mischievous propaganda”.

9:54 AM: TDP is hoping that opposition parties like TMC and Left Parties. Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant claimed that the development is certainly a set back for BJP.

9:50 am: BIG Breaking- TDP has given no No-Confidence motion notice against the Centre in Parliament

9:47 AM: AMTDP MP Thota Narsimhan has confirmed that TDP is out of the NDA. He asserted that the party will be moving no-confidence motion today in Parliament.

9:43 AM: Take a look at the YSR Congress Party MP YV Subba Reddy’s “No-Confidence” letter to Lok Sabha Secretary-General.

9:40 AM: Andhra Pradesh Minister KS Jawahar has claimed that BJP has cheated Telugu people and the party will be moving a no-confidence motion in Parliament.

9:37 AM: TDP has decided to pull out of NDA after Chandrababu Naidu had held a tele-conference with party members.