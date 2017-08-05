Four Spanish nationals among five killed in Chittoor road accident

The Spanish nationals were on a visit to India to see development activities.

In an unfortunate incident, five people, including four Spanish nationals were killed in bus accident in Andhra Pradesh’s Chittoor district, ANI reported. The incident happened after a mini bus collided with a container truck, killing four Spanish nationals, two of them women, police said. Six others, also Spanish nationals, were injured, one of them critical, in the accident. The police said that one of the passengers suffered fractures, while the others escaped with minor injuries.

The Spanish nationals were on a visit to India to see development activities, initiated by the Rural Development Trust run by a group from Spain, in villages in Anantapuramu district. The deceased have been identified as Vincent Prez, Josefa Moran, Francisco Pedrosa and Nieves Lopez.

The bus carrying foreign nationals collided with a tanker at a curve on the Madanapalle-Punganuru road, Rajasekhara Babu, district superintendent of police, told PTI. “There were 11 people, including the driver, in the mini bus. The driver of the container truck lost control while negotiating the curve and collided head-on with the mini bus. While five were killed on the spot, one was critically injured and another suffered fractures,” the SP was quoted as saying by PTI. “The injured were shifted to Columbia-Asia Hospital in Bengaluru for treatment,” the police officer was quoted as saying.

Taking note of the matter, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu directed the collector to inform the Spanish embassy in New Delhi and provide necessary assistance.