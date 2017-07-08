Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu’s corruption scandals worth Rs 3.75 lakh cr, claims YS Jaganmohan Reddy

The Leader of Opposition in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly released a book titled ‘Chandrababu – The Emperor of Corruption’. (PTI)

YSR Congress party president Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy on Saturday alleged that the value of the corruption scandals of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu is Rs 3.75 lakh crore. He was speaking at the two-day plenary of the YSR Congress Party which began in Guntur district on Saturday. Reddy asked his party cadre to educate people on the massive corruption indulged in by Naidu’s government during the last three years.The Leader of Opposition in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly released a book titled ‘Chandrababu – The Emperor of Corruption’. He claimed that the book has all the evidence of the scams.

He alleged that the land scams in the upcoming capital city Amaravati and coastal city Visakhapatnam are worth one lakh crore each. He claimed that prime lands in the coastal city were taken over by the leaders of the ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP). Jagan called upon his party workers to go to every village and inform the people about the government’s corruption scandals. Though the YSRCP had published the book last year, it updated the figures in view of the alleged new scams which came to light including the Visakhapatnam land scam. The book has details of 56 scams of the last three years. He said people were eagerly waiting for an early end to the rule of Chandrababu Naidu.

Stating that his father and late Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy was the only leader who lived in the people’s hearts, Jagan said people were waiting for a government which will follow his ideals.The plenary will focus on the strategy to be adopted for highlighting the failures of the TDP government and also chalk out a plan to win the 2019 elections. YSRCP is the lone opposition party in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly.