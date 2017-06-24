Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu inaugurates 30.5 meter tricolour at Tirupati Airport

The flag will fly on round-the-clock basis and will be provided with sufficient lighting during the night time for proper illumination. (Reuters)

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu hoisted a 30.5 meter national flag at Tirupati Airport this week. The flag hoisting was done in the presence of the district collector and magistrate, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Superintendent of Police (Urban), the Municipal Commissioner (Tirupati), S. Sreekumar, Regional Executive Director, Southern Region, AAI and H. Pulla, Airport Director, Tirupati Airport. The flag is installed at Tirupati Airport is 30.5 meters (100 feet approximately) height, 20 sided polygon flag mast for carrying the national flag of 30 ft x 20 ft size in 100 percent knitted polyester (140 gsm) with reinforced super-strong nylon webbing on all three sides and eyelets rope / toggle sleeve.

The flag mast shaft is made of 4 mm galvanized steel plates conforming to latest IS standards and suitable to withstand wind velocity as per IS 875. The system for hoisting and lowering of flag shall have double drum winch, 6mm dia stainless steel wire rope and integral power tool for carrying out the same. The flag will fly on round-the-clock basis and will be provided with sufficient lighting during the night time for proper illumination.

The supply and installation of High Mast was carried out by M/s. Bajaj Electricals, a pioneer in manufacturing a flag mast and has installed high flag mast at over 150 places all over India. The said flag is also prominently located in 22 airports of AAI including Vizag, Vijayawada, Madurai, Tirupati, Srinagar etc.