Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu says TDP did not quit NDA for selfish reasons: Key points

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Friday formally decided to quit the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Announcing the development in the state Assembly today, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said the decision was taken at in the interest of the Andhra Pradesh. The party has moved a no-confidence motion against the central government over the injustice meted out to the state. “We’ve quit NDA. I took the decision, not for selfish reasons, but for interests of AP. For 4 years I made all efforts, went to Delhi 29 times, asked many times. This was Centre’s last budget and there was no mention of AP, we had to pull our ministers out of the cabinet,” Naidu told the state assembly today.

He further said that the bifurcation promises have not yet been fulfilled, adding that the situation had never arisen “had special status been included in the Act in the Lok Sabha.” CM Naidu then went on to term as reckless the “sentiment cannot increase the quantum of funds” statement made by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. “Telangana was carved for sentiment. Sentiment is very powerful. Even now you are doing injustice.” He added, “TDP has survived many crises and we can sail through this situation. I wrote many letters to the Centre. Recently also I gave a letter to PM but nothing materialised.”

1. On March 8, Union ministers P Ashok Gajapati Raju and Y S Chowdary had quit the Narendra Modi government after a meeting with the prime minister over the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014.

2. On March 15, Chandrababu Naidu accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of “instigating other people” against him and his party TDP.

3. On March 16, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) decided to quit the NDA days after two of its ministers resigned from the Narendra Modi government following the Centre’s refusal to grant Special Category Status to Andhra Pradesh.

4. The party today moved a no-confidence motion against the Modi government in the Lok Sabha.

5. The TDP, which is in power in the state, had yesterday offered to back the YSR Congress’ no-confidence motion but said it withdrew the support as it smelt a nexus between it and the BJP.