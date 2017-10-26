Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu receives ‘Golden Peacock Award’ in London

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has received the ‘Golden Peacock Award’ under the category – Global Leadership in Public Service and Economic Transformation – at a convention in London. (Image: Reuters)

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has received the ‘Golden Peacock Award’ under the category – Global Leadership in Public Service and Economic Transformation – at a convention in London. According to a release issued by the chief minister’s office, Naidu received the award yesterday for his excellence in public service. Giving a presentation at the 17th London Global Convention to attract investments during his acceptance speech, Naidu said, “In Q1, 2017-18, AP registered a growth rate of 11.72 per cent double the country’s average.” “Much like corporate companies are accountable to its shareholders, I am also accountable to the common man,” he said, adding that the award was a reminder of his responsibilities.

Earlier eminent recepients of the award under other categories are – anti-corruption crusader Anna Hazare, agricultural scientist M S Swaminathan, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit. Naidu’s wife and managing director of the Heritage Foods Nara Bhuvaneswari also received the award under the category – Corporate Governance and Sustainability, the release said. The Golden Peacock Award, instituted by the Institute Of Directors (IOD), India in 1991, are claimed to be regarded as a benchmark of corporate excellence worldwide.