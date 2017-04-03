Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s son Nara Lokesh to hold Panchayat Raj, IT portfolios

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu (R) with son Nara Lokesh. (PTI)

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s son Nara Lokesh, who was inducted into the state cabinet on Sunday, will hold the portfolios of Panchayat Raj, Rural Development and Information Technology. Naidu on Monday allocated portfolios to all 11 ministers sworn in on Sunday, in the first expansion. He distributed portfolios which he had been holding since 2014 and also the portfolios of five ministers dropped from cabinet on Sunday. While Panchayat Raj was so far held by Ayyannapatrudu, two other portfolios given to Lokesh were with two ministers dropped from cabinet.

Lokesh, who was elected to the state legislative council last month, is a first-time minister. The 34-year-old is also the general secretary of ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP). The cabinet rejig triggered dissidence in the party with one of the dropped ministers resigning from assembly and a senior party leader quitting party post on being denied the cabinet berth.

Some other hopefuls, who were not inducted, openly expressed their unhappiness. Naidu, who is also the TDP chief, warned the leaders that he will not tolerate indiscipline. Kala Venkat Rao, who was Home Minister in the cabinet of N.T. Rama Rao in undivided Andhra Pradesh, was given Energy, a portfolio which was with Naidu.

Also watch:

S Chandramohan Reddy, who previously served as a minister in Naidu’s cabinet in united Andhra Pradesh, will look after Agriculture, a portfolio so far held by P. Pulla Rao, who will now hold Civil Supplies. Paritala Sunitha, who was so far holding the portfolio of Civil Supplies, will now be incharge of Women’s Development and Child Welfare.

The other new ministers and their portfolios ar: Akhila Priya (Tourism), P. Satyanarayana (Labour and Employment) Kalva Srinivasulu (Rural Housing and Information and Public Relations), N. Anandbabu (Tribal and Social Welfare), Sujay Krishna Ranga Rao (Mines), K. S. Jawahar (Excise), Adinarayana Reddy (Marketing, Godowns) and Amarnath Reddy (Industry).

There was no change in the portfolios of senior ministers including two Deputy Chief Ministers — KE Krishna Murthy (Revenue, Stamps and Registration) and N. Chinarajappa (Home and Disaster Management). K. Atchannaidu, who was so far looking after Labour and Employment, was allotted key portfolio of Transport.