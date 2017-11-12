Andhra Pradesh boat capsize: 14 bodies recovered so far from Krishna river, search operation on

Local fishermen rescued at least 15 people and the NDRF has also been pressed into service in search operations. (ANI)

At least 14 people lost their lives after a boat capsized in Krishna river in Vijaywada today. The NDRF team has reached the spot and search operation for the missing is on. Confirming the incident, Andhra Pradesh DGP Sambha Shiva Rao said that 11 bodies had been recovered so far and the search operation was underway. The latest incident occured a week after at least 12 people were drowned in two separate incidents in Vaishali and Samastipur districts of Bihar. While nine lost their lives after falling in Ganga river in Vaishali, three lost their lives in Baghmati river when boat capsised in Samastipur district.

As per PTI report, local fishermen rescued at least 15 people and the NDRF has also been pressed into service in search operations. The tragedy occured at around 5.45 PM when boat was going to Pravitra Sangamam, Ferry village to Punnami Ghat, Bhavanipuram. A police official told tha agency that the boat capsized because of the the weight of 38 passengers.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu,Deputy Chief Minister N China Rajappa, leader of opposition YS Jaganmohan Reddy and others expressed grief over the incident, PTI said.

The Vaishali incident occured when some people had gathered near Mastana Ghat for a Sunday picnic. “Prima facie, one of the children had fallen into the river and the others jumped into the water to rescue the drowning child and lost their own lives,” Naseem Ahmed, in-charge of Fatuha police station said.

Three women were also drowned in Samastipur district when a small boat that was carrying 12 people capsised, the police had said. Locals jumped in the river and fished out bodies of the three women, who were aged between 20 and 30 years. “All those in the boat were involved in the business of cattle-rearing. They cross the river routinely to collect fodder,” Superintendent of Police in-charge of Rosera sub-division, Ajit Kumar was quoted as saying by the agency.