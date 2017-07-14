And now, Infosys driverless car! Vishal Sikka makes big statement with driverless golf cart; Apple, Google on notice. (Reuters)

Infosys CEO Vishal Sikka gave a glimpse of his company’s future plans today in Mysore – he was there to unveil the company’s Q1 results. The 50-years-old CEO turned instant eyeball grabber as he arrived at the briefing in a driverless golf car which was developed by his firm’s engineers. The CEO took to Twitter to express his joy and said,”An autonomous vehicle for me & Pravin, built right in Mysore @Infosys Engg Services! Who says we can’t build transformative technologies?” He also thanked his engineering team and said,”Thx Sudip & @imravikumars Thx to you, Sundaresh, Dr Ravi & the engg team for your extraordinary passion, leadership & innovation! #Proud.”

Over the last few years, tech majors like Apple and Google have been testing their autonomous cars and have been able to achieve some success although there have been isntances of problems arising. Except for test runs, these so-called driverless cars are yet to be deployed on the streets.

Infosys today revealed its first quarter results that beat Street estimates, with net profit rising 1.4% to Rs 3,483 crore. This beat a Reuters consensus estimate of Rs 3,439 crore net profit for the tech giant. India’s second-largest information technology company Infosys’ April-June revenue rose 1.8% to Rs 17,078 crore. The results may provide some relief after Infosys’ bigger rival TCS yesterday disappointed with its fiscal first quarter earnings, which fell short of expectations. Infosys’ growth in the April-June period was mainly driven by key client wins, as the company added eight clients in the $100 million categories. Further, it reported gross client additions of 59 in the June quarter. Sikka said that company kept a persistent focus on execution in broad-based performance in the first quarter.

Notably, the company CFO MD Ranganath said operational efficiencies enabled the company to mitigate margin headwinds in the first quarter. However, brokerage Citigroup dampened the sentiment a little, saying that the impact of the wage hikes will likely be seen in the next quarter.