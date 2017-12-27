Anantkumar Hegde’s remark on Constitution rocks Parliament: Know what the controversy is all about

Congress members trooped into the Well and raised slogans demanding the removal of Hegde.

A huge controversy has erupted in wake of Union Minister Anantkumar Hegde’s remarks on Constitution, leading to the adjournments in both Houses of Parliament on Wednesday. Mallikajun Khadge and Ghulam Nabi Azad, Congress’ leader of Opposition in Lower House and Upper House respectively, stepped up the issue and demanded Hegde’s removal from the Union Council of Minister. Congress members trooped into the Well and raised slogans demanding the removal of Hegde. “Ambedkar ka apman nahin chalega (We will not tolerate the insult of B R Ambedkar),” Congress leaders were heard shouting amid the din. In Rajya Sabha, Azad said Hegde has “no right to be a member of Parliament”.

“A Minister who doesn’t believe in the constitution, should he be in the cCabinet? It is the basic question,” Azad said. “The Minister must come to the house and tender an apology to the house and the nation, if he doesn’t, he should be suspended from the Cabinet,” he added. Earlier, Vijay Goel, MoS Parliamentary affairs, had said in Rajya Sabha that the government doesn’t subscribe to Hegde’s statement on the Constitution.

What was the matter

Hegde, Union Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, speaking at an event in Karnataka, had said that while they respect the word “secular”, the BJP came to power to “change the constitution”.

“A few people say the Constitution mentions the word secular, so you have to agree. Because it’s there in the Constitution, we will respect it, but this will change in the near future,” Hegde was quoted as saying by Indianexpress.com. “The Constitution has changed many times before. We are here and have come to change the Constitution. We will change it,” Hegde said.

Hegde further raised questions on people who believe in the idea of secularism. Hegde said, “They are like people without parentage or who don’t know their bloodline. They don’t know themselves. They don’t know their parents, but they call themselves secular. If someone says I am secular, I get suspicious. I hope there are no secularists here.”

Later, Karnataka BJP also distanced itself from Hegde’s comments. “The party (BJP) doesn’t want to get involved with what Hegde has said. What he spoke about is not an issue for us,” BJP spokesperson for Karnataka, Vamanacharya, told news agency IANS.