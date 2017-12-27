Ananth Kumar asks all parties to allow Triple Talaq Bill to pass

The government is trying to bring a bill to criminalise instant triple talaq, which has been listed for introduction on Thursday. (PTI)

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar on Wednesday asked all opposition parties to help pass the Triple Talaq Bill in Parliament on Wednesday. “I appeal to all the opposition parties to help pass the bill on Triple Talaq in the Parliament unanimously,” Kumar told reporters after arriving in Parliament here. His remarks came amid continued logjam over Congress’ demand for apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his remarks against his predecessor Manmohan Singh during the Gujarat assembly election campaign. The Parliament resumed on Wednesday after a four-day break — a weekend and two-day holiday on Christmas. The government is trying to bring a bill to criminalise instant triple talaq, which has been listed for introduction on Thursday.