Anand Pal Singh cremated: With 800 security personnel keeping an eye on 1500 villagers, here is how Nagaur coping up

On Thursday, Anand Pal Singh, the notorious gangster was finally cremated amid protests in Nagaur district of Rajasthan. Pal had 37 police cases against him and 87 of his aides had been arrested or detained in recent years. After he was killed in a police encounter on June 24, Anand Pal Singh’s family had demanded a CBI probe into the matter. They had kept Pal’s body in a freezer but eventually, the cremation was arranged after a push by the State Human Rights Commission. However, this did not stop clashes in the village. As a result, about 800 police personnel have been deployed to keep an eye on a village with a population of 1500 people, according to a report by The Indian Express.

Gyanchandra Yadav, ADSP HQ was quoted in the report saying, “Eight columns of armed forces, as well as 200 policemen, keep a constant watch around the village.” Media isn’t permitted; at most, police only allow them to meet a man who saved about 15 lives: Magga Ram, 68. “Some policemen came running and I asked my son to lock up the counter,” Ram said. “The policemen knew me since I’m a railway contractor and a few hid in the tin shed within my house. But a few men followed them and found them, so I helped them inside the house and five policemen locked themselves in two rooms,” he added.

“Their only target was the police. They didn’t hurt us,” said Jagdish, one of Ram’s three remaining sons; the eldest passed away about 10 days ago. “We hid ourselves in a room. They banged on the door and asked if we had hidden the policemen, but we simply told them no,” said Ram’s daughter Suman. The mob also uprooted railway tracks and vandalised about 18 railways quarters of which only two-three were occupied at the time.

In the clashes, a total of 32 security personnel were injured and have been forced to operate from a makeshift control room. “The mob chased IPS officer Monika Sen and she sustained injuries. However, the worst-case scenario was avoided thanks to some local women, who helped her change into local attire,” said ADSP Yadav.