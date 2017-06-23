Anand Mahindra shares cool photo of easyrider Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, it has a big reason behind going viral; find out here

The photo featured spiritual guru Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev in it.

Anand Mahindra, Executive Chairman Mahindra Group is quite an active person on Twitter. He keeps an eye on most of the developments on the social media site, especially those tweets which directly or indirectly connect to Mahindra Group. And, he has proved this once again. On Friday, Anand Mahindra shared a photo on Twitter with a caption – “A very cool photo & thank you @SadhguruJV for trusting our Scorpio ‘easyrider’…”. The photo featured spiritual guru Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev in it. In the photo, there was a quote written – Life an easy ride if no concern of how and where destination is guaranteed and no fare. Now, this pic is going viral on the internet.

Earlier, Anand Mahindra, had tweeted the poster of superstar Rajinikanth’s movie ‘Kaala- Karikalan’ saying, “Whoever knows the whereabouts of the Thar used for this shoot please let us know. I’d like to acquire it for our company auto museum.” The poster featured Rajinikanth sitting atop a Maharastra registration Mahindra Thar SUV with Mumbai’s Dharavi in backdrop. Here is the viral pic of Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev tweeted by Anand Mahindra:-

A very cool photo & thank you @SadhguruJV for trusting our Scorpio ‘easyrider’… pic.twitter.com/cZgOfrfyFs — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 23, 2017

Whoever knows the whereabouts of the #Thar used for this shoot please let us know. I’d like to acquire it for our company auto museum pic.twitter.com/EJd6ndfP6r — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) May 29, 2017

Thank you so much sir !!! The vehicle is being used by superstar for shoot currently. Once completed will ensure it reaches you 🙂 http://t.co/iuxBBlFYP0 — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) May 29, 2017

Recently, Mahindra Aerospace has announced that its 10-seater turboprop plane Airvan 10, which was announced at a Paris Air Show, has received certification from the Australian Civil Aviation Safety Authority. The company, part of diversified Mahindra group, also said the certification would help expand its existing markets. On this occasion, Chairman and Managing Director, Anand Mahindra took to social networking website Twitter to write: Announced at the Paris Airshow. We RISE even higher. I bow low to the Mahindra Aero team that battled to propel this in the sky. Jai ho!” He also tweeted a picture of the 10-seater plane along with his tweet.