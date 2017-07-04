Anand Mahindra says from fall of Berlin Wall, Perestroika to Narendra Modi Israel visit, grateful he has seen it all

Anand Mahindra and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Source: PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has left for his historic Israel trip, making him the first Indian PM to visit the Middle Eastern country. While most people on Twitter appreciated the historic trip, Chairman and Managing Director of Mahindra Group had a slightly different take on the situation. Mahindra took to the micro-blogging site to say that he’s grateful to be alive to witness some great historic events and would like to add PM Modi Israel trip to the list. “Have a list of historical moments I’m grateful I’ve been alive to witness.Fall of the Berlin Wall, Perestroika..etc. I add this to the list,” Mahindra wrote.

When a Twitter user asked him what about World War, the business tycoon gave a cheeky reply by saying that he missed it by a decade. “Glad I missed that…by just a decade!” he said. Meanwhile, the President of All India Jewish Welfare Association Chen Jacob Nagawkar expressed his excitement over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Israel visit, saying that the excitement among the Indian community in Israel is phenomenal.

#WATCH: Moshe Holtzberg to speak in Hindi to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, says Indian nanny Sandra Samuels #ModiInIsrael pic.twitter.com/yjG0GuDqrp — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) July 4, 2017

“This is fantastic news for us. In the existence of Israel from 1948, this is the first time that an Indian Prime Minister is visiting Israel. We are very happy and excited about it. We are very glad that Narendra Modi has officially accepted the relation with Israel and is taking it forward to this extent. If you see the excitement among the Indian community in Israel and India, it is phenomenal,” Nagawkar told ANI.

PM Modi is set to hold talks with his counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv over a number of issues like terrorism and economic reforms. This year will also mark 25 years of diplomatic relations between India and Israel. During the visit, PM Modi will also engage with a cross section of Israeli society.