Anand Mahindra reacts in horror to Rajasthan axe attack; this is what he wants done now

“If we are to lay any claim to being a civilised society, then justice for this act must be delivered decisively & swiftly,” said Anand Mahindra (Image Source: Reuters)

The horrific video of labourer from Bengal, who was hacked to death and burnt alive in Rajasthan, generated dismay across the country. Among those moved to action by the attack was none other than the chairman of Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra. He took to Twitter to call out to ask for justice, saying that if we want to call ourselves a civilised society then justice must prevail and do so swiftly. He took to Twitter and wrote, “Turning cold-blooded murder into a televised drama shows a diseased mind of unimaginable magnitude. If we are to lay any claim to being a civilised society, then justice for this act must be delivered decisively & swiftly.”

Anand Mahindra is not the only one who wants quick justice for the heinous crime. Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje said, “This is a deplorable act which needs to be condemned in strongest possible terms.” The West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted, “We strongly condemn the heinous killing of a labourer from Bengal in Rajasthan. How can people be so inhuman? Sad.”

When questioned by a fellow Twitter follower on the need to raise the subject himself, Mahindra responded by saying that he wanted to move away from the video but by responding to it he shared the ‘collective guilt of the society’. In his tweet, he said, “I’m sorry, I disagree. I first turned my eyes away from the video and was about to scroll away from it. And then I realised that by not acknowledging the reality of the video, I would share the collective guilt of a society that does not battle its own demons.”

The Police arrested the accused, named Shambunath Regar on Thursday. While speaking to The Indian Express, the wife of the accused Sita Regar said, “I don’t know why he did this… My husband didn’t have a job… Most of the time, he would smoke marijuana and just roam the streets. But I never thought he was capable of murder.” The video was shot by Regar’s nephew, a 14-year-old.