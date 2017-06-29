Anand Mahindra lauds PM Modi on cow vigilantism remarks, says all of us need to amplify this message

Anand Mahindra took to Twitter and said the Prime Minister has sent a loud and clear message that all of us need to amplify. (Source: Reuters)

Chairman and managing director of Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra on Thursday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his remarks on cow vigilantism. The 62-year-old businessman took to Twitter and said the Prime Minister has sent a loud and clear message that all of us need to amplify. “Bravo @PMOIndia ! A loud & clear message that all of us need to amplify…,” he posted on Twitter. Mahindra’s reaction came to a tweet by PMO which read as: “Killing people in the name of Gau Bhakti is not acceptable. This is not something Mahatma Gandhi would approve.”

Earlier in the day, while addressing a gathering at Gujarat’s Sabarmati Ashram, PM Narendra Modi had talked about the heated topic of cow protection. PM Modi said that current situation is painful and added urged people to follow the teachings of Mahatma Gandhi and Vinoba Bhave’s on how to treat the cow. The Prime Minister got emotional while speaking on the topic and said, “we will have to walk on the path of non-violence. No one spoke about protecting cows more than Mahatma Gandhi and Acharya Vinoba Bhave. Gandhi won’t approve killings even over cows.”

Bravo @PMOIndia ! A loud & clear message that all of us need to amplify… http://t.co/MBSfJ0zIVZ — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 29, 2017

He further added that no one in the country has the right to take law in their hands, even in the name of cow protection. “Today I want to say a few words and express sadness on some of the things going on. No person in this nation has the right to take the law in his or her own hands in this country. Violence never has and never will solve any problem,” PM added. While highlighting the need of protecting cows he said, “as a society, there is no place for violence.”

Talking about the completion of the Sardar Sarovar Dam project on the Narmada River, PM Modi said it is a big achievement for us. “Narmada (dam) project is truly a big achievement. The next decade will be a journey to convert this achievement into prosperity. And I am confident that Gujarat will touch new heights under BJP’s leadership during the next ten years with this project at the core,” Modi said.