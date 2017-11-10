Anand Mahindra gives stunning reply to JK Rowling’s criticism of Twitter’s new 280 character limit

Anand Mahindra and JK Rowling. (Source: PTI/Reuters)

Harry Potter author JK Rowling lashed out at the micro-blogging website Twitter on Thursday evening for increasing its character limit from 140 to 280. However, she got a stunning reply from the chairman of Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra. Rowling took to Twitter to express her disappointment on the new character limit. She said that the micro-blogging website has killed its USP. “Twitter’s destroyed its USP. The whole point, for me, was how inventive people could be within that concise framework. #Twitter280characters,” the Harry Potter fame said in a tweet.

Somehow, Anand Mahindra noticed this and couldn’t stop but reply. The business tycoon was clearly not impressed with Rowling and said that the 140 character limit had resulted in some awkward abbreviation protocols. “Not sure I agree JKR. The 140 character limit wasn’t exactly producing elegant Haiku poetry. It just resulted in some awkward abbreviation protocols. I would rather laugh out loud than LOL!” Mahindra said in his reply.

Rowling, however, didn’t shy away from expressing herself. She expressed her disappointment through more tweets. “If I had listened to ‘the rules’ back in 1990, there would be no Harry Potter. Stories about schools are passé. 95k words is too long,” she said in her second tweet. Rowling said that people should revise and refine what they are writing on the micro-blogging website. “Write what you need to write, write it as well as you can, revise it, refine it, and if it still seems alive to you, you’re done,” she added.

Twitter’s expansion to 280 characters became live for the public a couple of days back. The company had announced its plan to move beyond its traditional 140 characters back in September, noting at the time how a longer character count allowed users to express more of their thoughts without running out of room to tweet. At the time of its original announcement, the company cited data backing up its decision that referenced how the character constraints impacted users differently, depending on their language.