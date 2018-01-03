Anand Mahindra floored by ‘Kela Konveyor’, how M&M chief got an inferiority complex

Mahindra shared a small but amusing clip of a man riding a bike through a banana plantation while he is transporting huge packets of bananas tied to the bike

‘Jugaad’. This is the magic word, and the innovative gadgets that it produces, that keeps India going. Indians rule the roost when it comes to jugaad and a recent video shows a man at his best in a banana plantation using this theory to the fullest. And look who is praising him. It’s none other than Anand Mahindra, chairman of the Mahindra Group, who is known for his love of wacky and wild videos that show human ingenuity at its best.

In the video, Mahindra shared a small but amusing clip of a man riding a bike through a banana plantation while he is transporting huge packets of bananas tied to the bike and strung on a cable wire above him. He finds the innovation so amazing that he calls it a ‘kela-konveyor’. Mahindra dubbed the innovation as ‘frugal and appropriate’.

“Got this clip of a commendable exercise in jugaad. A Banana-Bike Brigade? Or better still a Kela-Konveyor? We have a Material Handling Company in the Group- Mahindra Tsubaki-but have to admit I don’t think they have created anything so frugal & appropriate!!”, tweeted Mahindra. He posted the video on Twitter on January 2 and it has got close to 3000 likes, 800 retweets and 138 comments.

Got this clip of a commendable exercise in jugaad. A Banana-Bike Brigade? Or better still a Kela-Konveyor? We have a Material Handling Company in the Group- Mahindra Tsubaki-but have to admit I don’t think they have created anything so frugal & appropriate!! pic.twitter.com/2FMaFnSSO0 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 2, 2018

You guys are coming up with smarter & smarter names…I’m getting an inferiority complex… http://t.co/NZTovjeU8E — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 2, 2018

In the video, a man can be seen riding a bike solo in the midst of a dense banana field. He is followed by a long train of big bags of bananas. These bags are moving in a single line, one after the other, as they as attached to a conveyor belt-like innovation. Although it has been doing the rounds of the Internet, especially WhatsApp for quite some time, Mahindra seems to have come across it only now.

Mahindra was so impressed by this man and his product that he took to Twitter and a number of twitterati vied with each other to give a suitable name for the Kela-Konveyor. The flood of names was so good that it made Mahindra take to Twitter again and say that their efforts were of such sterling nature that they were giving him an inferiority complex.