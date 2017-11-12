  3. An ode to Sufi music and poetry at Qutub Minar

An ode to Sufi music and poetry at Qutub Minar

Sufi music is an expression of peace, freedom and diversity. And that's exactly what the music concert, The Sufi Route, aims to offer.

By: | Published: November 12, 2017 2:12 AM
Sufi music, Sufi route, Freedom, peace, music concert, Qutub Minar Sufi music is an expression of peace, freedom and diversity. And that’s exactly what the music concert, The Sufi Route, aims to offer.
Top News

Sufi music is an expression of peace, freedom and diversity. And that’s exactly what the music concert, The Sufi Route, aims to offer. Organised by Friday Filmworks, INvision Entertainment and Invloed Matrix, the concert will be held at Qutub Minar, New Delhi, on November 18.  The concert is bringing Sufi artists such as Nooran sisters, Mukhtiar Ali, Hans Raj Hans, Konya Turkish Music Ensemble, Dhruv Sangari, etc. What’s more, Oscar-winning music director AR Rahman will also perform.
The promoters of this “music-led peace festival” have designed the event for people with an ear for alternative music and poetry. Additionally, The Sufi Route will be a travelling platform, with plans for Indian artists to have an encore in Turkey in the next edition followed by concerts in the UK and the UAE. The Sufi Route will take place on  November 18 at Qutub Minar, Delhi, at 1 pm

 

  1. No Comments.

Go to Top