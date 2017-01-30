Amulya Patnaik to replace Alok Verma as next Delhi Police Commissioner

The governement of India appointed Amulya Patnaik as the next Delhi Police Commissioner on Monday. (Source: Facebook/Delhi Police)

The governement of India appointed Amulya Patnaik as the next Delhi Police Commissioner on Monday. The former Delhi Police Commissioner Alok Verma has been appointed as the next chief of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) few days ago. Senior IPS officers like Deepak Mishra, Amulya Patnaik and Dharmender Kumar were the top candidates for the highest post of the force in Delhi. Eventually, Patnaik came up as the frontrunner. Though Patnaik is junior to other two strong contenders Dipak Mishra and Dharmendra Kumar, it is believed to have been chosen due to his clean image.

Delhi Police Special Commissioner Amulya Patnaik, is a 1985 batch Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre IPS officer. Patnaik hails from Orissa will take place of Alok Verma. He is currently posted as Delhi police special commissioner (general administration).

Patnaik is also a recipient of the President’s Police medal for distinguished service and the Police medal for meritorious services, as per Firstpost’s report. He is renowned for the detections he made in important investigations like the Bombay blast case, the parcel bomb case, the Sarita Vihar kidnapping of a schoolboy by armed gangsters, etc. He has also served as the SSP, Law and Order, Puducherry and DGP in the north-eastern state of Mizoram and as a joint commissioner (operations) in Delhi police.