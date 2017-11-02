Amul’s Pet Puja take on Rahul Gandhi’s Pidi the dog tweet will make your day!

In the poster, the Amul girl is seen with a dog banging away with its paws at a laptop. (Twitter)

Amul is known for its dairy products ranging from milk, ghee, butter to much more more. Apart from its dairy products, Amul is also known for its mascot, called the ‘Amul girl’. The Amul girl has often been described as one of the best Indian advertising concepts because of its humour and extraordinary takes on current topics. In its latest topical the dairy company has not disappointed its fans. Amul took to Twitter to reveal the new topical. In the poster, the Amul girl is seen with a dog banging away with its paws at a laptop. The Amul girl seems to be shocked looking at the dog who is using Twitter. Amul used the tagline for the topical as,”Pet Puja” and then “Take a Bow-Wow, Pidi!”

Rahul’s pet dog Pidi had caught everyone’s eyes when he performed a trick with a piece of biscuit. However, what really grabbed eyeballs was the actual caption in the tweet, it said, “Ppl been asking who tweets for this guy..I’m coming clean..it’s me..Pidi..I’m way ?? than him. Look what I can do with a tweet..oops..treat!”

Earlier, Amul also celebrated the spirit of Mumbai with beautiful cartoons after the city suffered severe flooding in late August. With heavy rainfall, clogged drains and waters flooding railway tracks and roads, the city had come to a standstill. Hundreds of people were stranded for hours before they finally reached their homes. From Indian Navy and gurudwaras serving free meals to those stranded, there were such acts of kindness that reaffirmed the faith of all in humanity.

Ppl been asking who tweets for this guy..I’m coming clean..it’s me..Pidi..I’m way ?? than him. Look what I can do with a tweet..oops..treat! pic.twitter.com/fkQwye94a5 — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) October 29, 2017

Celebrating such kind gestures in time of a natural calamity, Amul came up with a fitting cartoon. The dairy brand in topical focused on Mumbai deluge and subsequent flooding and how people offered food to those in need. With a caption, “Barsaathi haath badhaana”, the cartoon beautifully captured the sentiment of the people coming out to support each other. The cartoon showed Amul girl and others serving food. With a tagline, “Amul — Feeds the spirit of Mumbai.”