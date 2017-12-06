Amul pays tribute to Shashi Kapoor, tweaks iconic line from Deewar movie; check it out!

Amul, dairy cooperative based in Anand, Gujarat has paid a heart felt tribute to Shashi Kapoor.

(Image: Twitter/@Amul_Coop)

December 4 saw the ending of an era in Bollywood, with the demise of the legendary actor Shashi Kapoor, who was grappling with prolonged illness. While Bollywood and his fans are still recovering from the shock, Amul, dairy cooperative based in Anand, Gujarat has paid a heartfelt tribute to the icon. Amul has essayed a popular dialogue from his movie Deewar in the form of an illustration. The iconic dialogue from the movie, which all of us have learnt by heart, goes like this: “Mere paas maa hai.” Amul has tweaked this dialogue a bit by replacing ‘Maa’ with ‘Cinema’ and it reads like ‘Mera paas Cinema hain.’ The effect is eye-catching and instantly brings back memories of yesteryears. Shashi Kapoor expired at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Andheri in Mumbai. The actor was suffering from a chest infection and was on dialysis for several years.

After the actor’s death, tributes poured in for Kapoor. The whole of Bollywood expressed grief and attended the funeral of the actor. Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif took to Facebook to express her sadness: “Immortalising an era of classic cinema, a legend leaves us with precious memories. Shashi ji was and will always be an icon for all of us and generations to come. His impactful contribution to cinema will be cherished forever #RIPShashiKapoor.” Even Mahira Khan, a Pakistani actress, expressed her grief on Twitter by retweeting his iconic song: “Likhey jo Khat tuje” from movie Kanyadan. Besides Bollywood fraternity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and President Ramnath Kovind condoled the death of the actor.

President Ram Nath Kovind tweeted,” Sorry to hear of the demise of Shashi Kapoor, well-known actor, with a repertoire of Indian and international films. His support for meaningful cinema as a producer and pivotal role in the theatre movement in India too are cherished. Condolences to his family #PresidentKovind.” Prime Minister Modi in his tweet said, Shashi Kapoor’s versatility could be seen in his movies as well as in theatre, which he promoted with great passion. His brilliant acting will be remembered for generations to come. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers.”

Shashi Kapoor

In her statement, Congress president Sonia Gandhi said that Kapoor was a brilliant actor. “Shashi Kapoor successfully contributed in paving the way for alternative path-breaking cinema nationally and internationally”. She further said that the actor will be remembered and that he has left a void that cannot be filled. Kapoor, who was born on March 18, 1938, had started acting at the small age of four as a child artist. He had acted in plays directed and produced by his father Prithviraj Kapoor.