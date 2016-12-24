AMU students union threaten agitation against Akhilesh Yadav government

In a memorandum sent to the Chief Minister today, the Students’ Union said SP government has paid only “lip service” to the long standing demands of Muslims and has failed to even implement the recommendations of the Sachar Committee. (PTI)

AMU Students Union has threatened to launch an agitation against Akhilesh Yadav Government if it fails to fulfil its promise of granting 18 per cent quota to Muslims, made at the time of last Assembly elections.

In a memorandum sent to the Chief Minister today, the Students’ Union said SP government has paid only “lip service” to the long standing demands of Muslims and has failed to even implement the recommendations of the Sachar Committee.

“What is worse, it has made no serious attempt to fulfil even those commitments which were a part of the SP’s election manifesto in 2011,” the Union said.

Earlier yesterday, members of the Union held a protest march to highlight their anger over Samajwadi Party’s failure to safeguard the interests of minorities in the state.

The protesters marched up to the gate of the District Collectorate, raising slogans against state government.

The President of the AMU Students’ Union, Faizul Hasan told mediapersons that it was ironical that while the SP had recently decided to include 17 fresh OBC castes in the SC quota list, Muslims had to remain content just on empty promises and lip services.