Amrapali builder deposits over Rs 4 crore of labour cess; arrested son in law of CMD Anil Sharma released

In a major development on Tuesday, the arrested son-in-law of Amrapali builder CMD Anil Sharma has been released. The group CMD Anil Sharma’s son in law Hrithik Sinha and another Amrapali official Nishant Mukul were arrested on Monday after the real estate major failed to pay the labour cess of Rs 4 crore. According to ABP News, the two arrested officials were released after over Rs 4 crore was deposited. Also, on Monday, the head office of Amrapali Group in Noida was sealed. The big real estate player and famous Noida-Greater Noida builder Amrapali Group faced a crackdown by authorities a day after UP CM Yogi Adityanath warned real estate players of strict action.

The UP CM had expressed disappointment over the irregularities in the real estate sector. Yogi said that the rift between flat buyers and builders is widening and to bridge the gap the government needs to take strict action.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath at the UP Ahead Conclave organised by Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India (CREDAI) in Lucknow said that despite making full payments, the buyers are harassed and they are not getting possession on time; this has resulted in the loss of confidence and trust among potential buyers. To bridge this gap amicably, the government will have to take a strong step.

Earlier, on July 27, flat buyers associations of Noida and Greater Noida met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath seeking action against builders for allegedly harassing home owners by not delivering projects on time and charging extra money.