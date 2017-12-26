Amputee Arunima Sinha, who scaled Mt Everest, denied entry into Ujjain Mahakal temple; tags PM Modi on Twitter

Arunima Sinha was allegedly mocked at in Mahakal temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh. (Image Credit: Twitter)

Arunima Sinha, the first amputee to scale Mount Everest said that she is in a ‘greater pain’ when she was allegedly mocked at in Mahakal temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh. Sinha was a former national level volleyball player. She took to Twitter to express her pain at the temple. Recounting her experience at the temple on Twitter, she wrote, “I am very sorry to tell you that I felt greater pain in visiting Mahakal temple (at Ujjain) than scaling the Everest. My disability was mocked at there (at Mahakal)”. She even tagged Prime Minister’s Office and the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister’s Office in her tweet.

In response to the unfortunate incident, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Bhupendra Singh said that an enquiry about the entire incident has been put in place. He also said that the MP government is extremely sensitive about disabled people. On Twitter, he also wrote: “You are the pride of India and you are welcome in Ujjain, the city of the Lord Mahakal”. Avdhesh Sharma, the administrator of the Mahakal Temple said he was not aware of the incident. He learned about the incident through media reports. According to the news agency Press Trust of India, Avdesh Sharma said, “Arunima has not filed any complaint with the police or the temple administration”. The authorities have said that they will look into the CCTV footage and “identify the guilty”.

In an incident in 2011, Arunima Sinha lost her legs. She dreamt of joining the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and while she was on her way to take the examination, she was thrown off a train by goons after she refused to give her gold chain to them. She lost her left leg in the incident which ended her dreams of becoming a CISF officer. However, it was during her treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi when she vowed to scale the world’s highest mountain, Mount Everest. Through Fundraising, she got herself a prosthetic leg and climbed the Mount Everest. On April 1, 2013, Arunima climbed the Mount Everest with Susen Mahto, TSAF instructor.

In 2015, Arunima Sinha was awarded the fourth highest civilian award of India, the Padma Shri and was also honoured with the Tenzing Norgay Highest Mountaineering Award.