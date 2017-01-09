Amma’s Vision Tamil Nadu 2023 remains our blueprint: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam at the India Today South Conclave

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam began the inaugural address, stating, ” I am because of the people, I exist only for you – that was Amma’s mantra. She lives on in the hearts of the people of TN.” (PTI)

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam delivered the inaugural address at the first India Today South conclave, which was inaugurated by AIADMK chief Sasikala, who also unveiled a portrait of J Jayalalithaa and left thereafter. An emotional Sasikala was seen wiping her tears after unveiling the portrait of J Jayalalithaa and she left the conclave soon after.

Highlighting the growth of the state’s economy, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam said, “Tamil Nadu economy has registered the strongest and most consistent growth among all states, we are the second largest state economy in India – this is the fruit of Amma’s foresighted plans and effective implementation. Investments in the electricity sector ensured that Tamil Nadu became a power surplus state in 2015. Focus on infrastructure and high-quality human resources have made Tamil Nadu a much-preferred destination for foreign investments.”

He further stated, “Tamil Nadu has the largest number of factories and largest number of workers and is now very diversified. In textiles, leather, automobiles, heavy and light engineering, IT and IT-enabled services – the share of services sector is one of the highest in India. Tamil Nadu’s sustained performance is now spoken as a model of growth. World Bank President, in his meeting with Amma, had appreciated Tamil Nadu’s progress.”

Summing up the inaugural address, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam said, “We will diligently follow the path Amma had laid for us – we will follow the aspirational goals she had set. Amma had launched the vision TN 2023, this remains our blueprint. We want to make Tamil Nadu a knowledge hub for innovation. Our effort to not only Tamil Nadu’s lead in the sectors that we are strong in but also make a break-through in the emerging sunrise sectors. We are the leaders in IT, biotechnology, energy and more.”

The first India Today South Conclave was inaugurated by AIADMK chief Sasikala and the conclave has brought together five Chief Ministers, leaders from the southern states and several top movie stars from the South Indian film industry.