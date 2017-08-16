Amma…ummmm…Indira Canteen: This video is proof of latest oops moment of Rahul Gandhi; WATCH

Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday launched Karnataka government’s Indira Canteen scheme in Bengaluru but during the inauguration speech, he had a slip of the tongue. (Photo: Rahul Gandhi’s Twitter a/c)

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi is in news once again. However, this time he is grabbing the headlines due to an oops moment he had during the inauguration of ‘Amma…ummmm…Indira Canteen’. Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday launched Karnataka government’s Indira Canteen scheme in Bengaluru but during the inauguration speech he had a slip of the tongue. Rahul Gandhi while addressing the public said, “Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah wants that no person in the state should go hungry and that is the vision of Amma…ummmm…Indira Canteens.” First he said Amma, then ummmm and then he called the name of canteen – Indira Canteen. The canteens will offer breakfast at Rs 5 and lunch and dinner at Rs 10 per plate.

Here is the VIDEO:-

Apparently taking cue from the popular “Amma canteens” in Tamil Nadu, the Siddaramaiah government had announced launch of Indira Canteens in the 2017-2018 state budget. Initially referred to as “Namma Canteen”, the name of the subsidised food canteens was subsequently changed to “Indira Canteen.”

The Congress legislators have sought to give a political touch to the populist announcement ahead of Assembly polls early next year by naming it after former prime minister Indira Gandhi.

Of a total of proposed 198 canteens, 101 were launched today and the rest would start functioning from October 2, the state government said.

With this, each ward under the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, the city corporation, will have an Indira Canteen.