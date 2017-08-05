Amma removed TTV Dinakaran, he can’t appoint party functionaries, says OPS supporter KP Munusamy

KP Munusamy, said, “TTV Dinakaran is not in AIADMK. Amma (J Jayalalithaa) already removed him from party and there is no reason for him to appoint party functionaries.” (PTI)

O Panneerselvam supporter and former minister KP Munusamy today slammed ruling AIADMK party’s deputy general secretary TTV Dinakaran for appointing party functionaries and said, “TTV Dinakaran is not in AIADMK. Amma (J Jayalalithaa) already removed him from party and there is no reason for him to appoint party functionaries,” as per ANI. Munusamy, also came down heavily on Tamil Nadu minister Vijaya Bhaskar, whose properties were raided by I-T officials on August 7. Bhaskar was accused of corruption. “He should resign and come clean over the charges. It will be good for him and the party,” he added. However, the AIADMK faction led by General Secretary VK Sasikala and Dinakaran today suffered a setback when three MLAs declined to accept party posts offered to them, according to IANS.

TTV Dinakaran appointed his loyalists as office-bearers of the party, the first exercise undertaken by him after a two-month hiatus, as per PTI. He gave the position of organisational secretaries — a senior party position– to former ministers P Palaniappan, V Senthilbalaji, Thoppu N D Venkatachalam and others. The appointments are significance because Dinakaran yesterday said, “We are working towards the merger of factions, very soon you will hear a good news, it could be even before October 17,” as per ANI.

Several other Dinakaran loyalists like R Thangadurai were also appointed to other organisational positions. Talking to reporters, Dinakaran said, “To strengthen the party new functionaries have been named and the appointments are aimed at ensuring the party’s victory in elections,” as per PTI. He said whenever he will desire he would visit the party headquarters. “No one can stop,” he added. He also reiterated the rules that only general secretary can remove functionaries and such powers were now vested with him as party’s general secretary V K Sasikala is serving jail term in a disproportionate assets case.