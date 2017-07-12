Amitabh Bachchan slaps notice on Kumar Vishwas over poem; AAP leader reacts, says sending Rs 32 as demanded

Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan sent a notice to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Kumar Vishvas in a copyright infringement case after the later used Harivansh Rai Bachchan's poem in a tribute video.

Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan sent a notice to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Kumar Vishwas in a copyright infringement case after the later used Harivansh Rai Bachchan’s poem in a tribute video. The matter surfaced on June 10, when the veteran actor took to Twitter and shared a post saying, “this is a copyright infringement .. ! legal will take care of this.” Senior Bachchan reacted to the video two days after Kumar Vishvas posted the video on his account with the caption, “Mahakavi Harivansh Rai Bachchan defines ‘Phoenix’ in melody ‘Need Ka Nirman’. Listen and share #Tarpan4 @SrBachchan.” However, the row did not end there. Unwilling to take a backward step, the AAP leader reacted in kind. Kumar Vishwas in reply to the Amitabh Bachchan’s ‘copyright infringement’ post reponded by disclosing the earnings he made through the video and said, “Rcvd appreciation frm all poet’s family but Notice frm you Sir.Deleting the Tribute video to Babuji.Sending earned Rs 32 as demanded.Pranam.”

this is a copyright infringement .. ! legal will take care of this — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 9, 2017

Rcvd appreciation frm all poet’s family but Notice frm you Sir.Deleting the Tribute video to Babuji.Sending earned Rs 32 as demanded.Pranam???? https://t.co/wzq22TZnzf — Dr Kumar Vishvas (@DrKumarVishwas) July 12, 2017

Earlier in the year, Kumar Vishwas’s loyalty to the Aam Aadmi Party was in question. At a party’s national executive meeting, sources were quoted saying that Vishvas’s “discussions on party tactics”, including open criticism of the party’s handling of Punjab and Goa elections, has ruffled the feathers of the party leadership, according to an Indian Express report. While the party continues to officially maintain that Vishwas is an “integral part of the party” and that “there are no factions within”, some leaders differ. The issue was later resolved.