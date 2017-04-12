Amitabh Bachchan-Shashi Kapoor’s iconic ‘Maa’ moment turns into Swachh Bharat eye-ball grabber, PM Narendra Modi tweets praise

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday applauded an innovative poster that was made focusing towards his cleanliness drive. The poster was shared on twitter by a user, who goes by the name SahuCar on the social media platform. It has been made on the lines of a famous dialogue from the movie ‘Deewaar’. The poster was made using epic Bollywood dialogue but with a twist which made even PM Narendra Modi laugh. The Prime Minister re-tweeted the poster and said, “Haha! Borrows from cinema to make a point on cleanliness. Innovative.”

In the poster, Amitabh Bachchan said, “Maa mere saath rahengi,” and Shashi Kapoor replies, “Nahi maa mere saath rahengi,” but the poster brings the twist when maa (Nirupa Roy) says, “Nahi jo pehle shochaley banwaega, mai ussi ke saath rahungi.“

PM Narendra Modi’ s tweet-

Haha! Borrows from cinema to make a point on cleanliness. Innovative. http://t.co/PQpX8LHo7l — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 11, 2017

Here is the poster that was praised by the PM-

While the original dialogue was when Amitabh Bachchan said, “Aaj mere paas building hai, property hai, bank balance hai, bangla hai, gaadi hai..kya hai kya hai tumhare pass?” to which Shashi Kapoor replied, “Mere paas maa hai.” After which the two fight over their mother and say, “Maa mere saath jaegi… Maa mere saath jaegi.”

The original tweet by the user-

About Swachh Bharat Abhiyan

Launched in October 2014, Swachh Bharat Abhiyan is one of Prime Minister major campaigns that was started after he became the PM of India. This campaign was formed towards the promotion of clealiness among the cities and towns across India. Prime Minister Modi has been ever since the launch of the campaign and he is motivating his fellow Indians to take part in the drive to help India succeed. Recently, actor Akshay Kumar dug a two-pit toilet in Khargone District of MP with Minister Narendra Singh Tomar.