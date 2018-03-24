Amit Shah’s letter is full of false information, insults people of Andhra Pradesh: Chandrababu Naidu

After BJP president Amit Shah pressed an attack on N Chandrababu Naidu in his letter, the Andhra Pradesh chief minister retaliated saying that the letter is full of false information. (ANI)

After BJP president Amit Shah pressed an attack on N Chandrababu Naidu in his letter, the Andhra Pradesh chief minister retaliated saying that the letter is full of false information. The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief said that Amit Shah’s letter is full of false information which shows the attitude of the party and also, it has insulted the people of the state. Speaking in the state Legislative Assembly, Naidu said that BJP chief has tried to misrepresent the facts, hurting the sentiments of the Telugu people.

Naidu claimed that Centre is providing special benefits to North Eastern states and had the same hand holding been given to Andhra Pradesh, many industries would have come to the state. He further took a jibe at BJP chief saying that in his letter Shah is trying to prove that Andhra Pradesh government is incapable. He said Amit Shah says centre gave many funds to Andhra Pradesh, which the state couldn’t utilise. However, claiming that his government has good GDP, agriculture and many national awards, Naidu said this shows the capability of AP government. He further questioned Shah of why is he spreading lies among people.

This comes hours after a nine-page letter by Amit Shah unleashed an attack on Naidu saying that chief minister’s move was guided by political consideration and not development concerns. BJP President dubbed his criticism of the Centre as “untrue and baseless”.

Shah criticised the state government for the “serious lapses” saying that Naidu’s government has not provided the Centre appropriate fund utilisation details. He also accused that Naidu’s comments that his government was under no obligation to give any expenditure statement were “evasive and reflect governance deficit”.

Upset over the Centre’s stand of not granting special category status to the state, the TDP broke its four-year ties with the BJP. The party has now moved a no-confidence motion against the Modi government in Lok Sabha.