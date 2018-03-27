Amit Shah’s big goof-up: Yeddyurappa government no 1 in corruption, says BJP president; Congress loving it

Addressing a press conference, Shah said, “Supreme Court judge has said that Yeddyurappa government will be ranked as number 1 in terms of corruption.”

In a major faux pas, Bharatiya Janata Party chief Amit Shah on Tuesday inadvertently said that the government under his party’s chief ministerial candidate, BS Yeddyurappa, stands as number 1 when it comes to corruption. Addressing a press conference, Shah said, “Supreme Court judge has said that Yeddyurappa government will be ranked as number 1 in terms of corruption.” Soon, Karnataka Chief Minister K Siddaramaiah took a jibe and said that Shah has spoken the truth. “The #ShahOfLies finally speaks truth. Thank you @AmitShah (sic),” he tweeted.

It seemed that Amit Shah was actually targetting CM K Siddaramaiah. He further said that Karnataka CM is trying to create a divide between Hindus. “On one hand their party President talks about uniting Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs & Christians, on the other hand their CM is creating a divide between Hindus, such a major internal-conflict is not there in any other party,” Amit Shah said in Davanagere.

He added that ‘Lingayat card’ played by Congress is not aimed at benefiting the community, but to stop Yeddyurappa from becoming the CM. The BJP chief exuded confidence that people of Karnataka will reject Congress through ballot.

He further targeted the Congress government in the state over rising farmer suicides. “There has been BJP govt in Gujarat, MP and Chhattisgarh for the last 15 yrs and farmer suicide numbers in these states have been very low,” Shah said. He added that suicide cases that have been registered in BJP ruled states were due to depression and farmers’ personal issues.

Shah exuded confidence that BJP will form the government in Karnataka with an absolute majority under the leadership of Yeddyurappa. “The politics of appeasement in Karnataka is dangerous for the society,” Amit Shah said.