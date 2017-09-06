Amit Shah to start 110-day nationwide tour from Odisha today

Shah is scheduled to reach Odisha by 1 p.m. tomorrow. (PTI)

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Amit Shah will begin his three-day visit to Odisha tomorrow as part of a 110-day nationwide tour to strengthen the party’s hold in the states. Shah is scheduled to reach Odisha by 1 p.m. tomorrow. He will be presiding over a meeting, which will include a number of the party’s MPs and MLAs at Kushabhau Thackerey Hall of the State BJP office. Following the meeting with the MLAs, Shah will be chairing a meeting with the State Office Bearers, District President and District Prabharis at the office.

The BJP President will be visiting the Lord Lingaraj Temple the following day. Shah will then hold a press conference, after which a meeting will be held with the State Media IT, social media and the election management committees. On the third and final day of his visit, the BJP President will plant saplings and preside over a review meeting of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Karyavistaar Yoijana at the state BJP hall.

He will also address a karyakarta maha-adhiveshan or workers’ mega conclave after that. The BJP is seen as a primary opposition for Navin Patnaik’s BJD in the state.