Amit Shah takes BJP headquarters by surprise, here’s what happened at the canteen

Amit Shah pays suprise visit to BJP headquarters canteen

Giving a big surprise to the party-workers, BJP President Amit Shah walked in unannounced at the canteen in BJP headquarters last Saturday (December 30). While party colleagues Anil Baluni and Sanjay Mayukh accompanied him, Shah’s personal staff rushed in with his tiffin after learning that he had gone to the canteen for lunch. Shah also invited media persons present at the headquarters for an informal chat over lunch. As per a report by The Indian Express, his surprise visit to the canteen was an inspection. It was intended to keep the canteen managers on their toes regarding their service standards. His move surprised not only the canteen authorities but also the BJP party workers.

Meanwhile, the most important task on Shah’s plate, which is the upcoming poll in Karnataka, remained on the boil as Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday claimed that the ways and methods of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Chief Amit Shah would not work in Karnataka. The state, which has 224 assembly seats, is likely to go to polls in May next year.

Earlier, a crisis in the newly-elected Gujarat government ended on Sunday with BJP president Amit Shah’s intervention. The party president managed to placate deputy CM Nitin Patel whose displeasure over not getting portfolios of his choice had exposed the cracks in the party and invited overtures from the Opposition Congress and Patidaar leader Hardik Patel. After a telephonic discussion with Shah, Patel was allotted the finance portfolio and he took charge in office, ending his abstention from office in protest against “low-profile” portfolios. Patel agreed to take charge after Shah assured him that he will be given a portfolio fitting his “stature” as Number 2 in the government.

“BJP president Amit Shah called up in the morning and assured me that I will be given a portfolio which befits my stature as the number two in the Cabinet and as the deputy chief minister,” Patel told reporters at his residence.