Amit Shah slams dynasty politics, says BJP only democratic party, even tea seller can become PM

Amit Shah on Sunday said that BJP is the only political party which maintains internal democracy.

Slamming dynastic politics, Amit Shah on Sunday said that BJP is the only political party which maintains internal democracy. He added that everyone is aware of who will take the reigns of Congress after its President Sonia Gandhi demits office, while in BJP, nobody can name any one person who will replace Shah as President. Addressing a gathering in Lucknow, Shah also praised PM Narendra Modi’s initiatives. “In the span of just 3 years, PM Modi implemented 106 schemes for the benefit of the poor, oppressed and women,” Amit Shah said. “Be it any party, it must always maintain its internal democracy. If it doesn’t do so, it can’t serve the democracy of the nation,” Shah added. Earlier, Shah had said that that parties which don’t maintain democracy, can’t contribute to nation building. “It is only in the BJP that a worker who used to paste posters today became the national president of the party on the basis of his hard work and merits. It can never happen in any other party except the BJP,” Shah had said earlier. “Parties that do not have internal democracy can never make the nation’s democracy stronger.

It is the internal democracy of our party wherein even a tea seller became the prime minister of the country and is now leading the nation,” he said. “All other parties, I do not want to take names be it in Punjab, Maharashtra, Bihar, all these parties have lost internal democracy one by one,” Shah had claimed. The Bharatiya Janata Party chief said that to make the country’s democracy stronger, running a party democratically was the first and foremost condition.

“Every worker gets a chance to move forward. Our organisation gives a platform to a worker to perform. The party gives a platform to contribute for the betterment of the nation. That is why there is no deficiency of leadership in the BJP,” he noted.