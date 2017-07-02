Amit Shah says not fair to pin all lynchings on BJP, says more took place under UPA

Amit Shah defended PM Modi-led government in Goa over the recent incidents of violence. (Source: PTI)

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Amit Shah defended Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government in Goa’s capital Panaji on Saturday over the recent incidents of violence. Shah defended BJP on multiple issues which have gained prominence in the media such as mob lynchings, beef ban, the situation in Kashmir, Gorkhaland among others. Shah responding to a question on lynchings said that the nation witnessed more lynchings between 2011 and 2013, then under BJP rule. Shah said, ”I do not want to undermine the issue, but there were more lynchings in a single year when the UPA was in power, then in or three years combined since then”. Shah said such incidents are always followed by arrests, Indian Express reported.

Shah added that when Mohammad Akhlaq was lynched by a mob in Uttar Pradesh, which was then ruled by the Samajwadi Party, protests took place in Delhi against the Modi government. Shah said, ”Law and order is a state subject. Samajwadi Party (SP) was responsible, but the BJP faced the brunt of the protests in Delhi when the SP should have been held responsible”. Speaking on the beef ban the BJP president said that, ”The beef ban was imposed in 1976 by a previous government. But, why has no one asked the Congress about the beef ban”.

Responding to a question on Kashmir, Shah said that the situation in Kashmir is under control of the security agencies and that the situation in Kashmir has seen many ups and downs in the last few years, according to an Indian Express report.

On the contentious Gorkhaland issue, Shah said the issues linked to languages keep getting raised time and again and the issue will have to be solved collectively by the Gorkhas, the West Bengal government and the Centre for a lasting issue, as reported by the Indian Express.