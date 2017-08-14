Amit Shah rejects demands of Yogi Adityanath’s resignation over children’s death

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (Image: PTI)

BJP President Amit Shah on Monday rejected the demand of resignation of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in the wake of death of over 60 children in the past week due to lack of oxygen and other medical reasons in Gorakhpur hospital. The BJP chief also said that after investigation ordered by Adityanath gets complete and the report is submitted, action will be taken against the culprits. “Seeking resignation is Congress’s work. In such a big country, many accidents happen. This has not happened for the first time. Such accidents happened during even Congress governments,” Shah told reporters. He was responding to a query that responsibilities can’t be with the doctors and government officials only and should be fixed for politicians also for the deaths of children in Gorakhpur. Responding to another query, Shah said that the BJP does not fix anyone like Congress does without conducting proper enquiry. “The matter is being probed and Yogiji has ordered a time bound probe. The report will be made public after it is submitted,” he said describing the deaths of children as an accident. “It was a mistake…it might have happened at any stage,” he said.

The BJP chief also justified Yogi’s directions for preparations for a “grand Krishna Janmashtami celebration” at a time when the state is mourning the death of over 60 infants. “Everyone is saddened by the deaths of children but Yogiji has not ordered celebration of Janmashtami in reference to the deaths. Janmashtami has its own place and is being celebrated every where in the country,” Shah said adding that the Janmashtami is not a government festival. “If some one celebrates Janmashtami in his house what can the government do,” he said.

Shah branded the Karnataka’s ruling Congress government as the most corrupt government of the country and also sought the details of the expenses of the grants given by central government from Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. “I have never seen such a corrupt government after independence. It is most corrupt government of the country which has no shame left,” he said. He also accused the state government of targeted killings of its workers in the state and alleged that it was doing appeasement politics which will insecure the state.

Shah claimed that BJP will form next government in the state under the leadership of its leader and former Chief Minister B. S. Yeddiyurappa. The BJP leader also refuted the media reports that the government can go for early Lok Sabha polls in 2018. “There is no such plan. As far as simultaneous election is concerned, the matter is under consideration and a debate is going on in the country. After a consensus between all political parties and Election Commission, it can be considered,” Shah said.