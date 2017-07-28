BJP chief Amit Shah files nomination for Rajya Sabha elections from Gujarat

Amit Shah filing his nomination for Rajya Sabha election from Gujarat. (Source: ANI/Twitter)

In a first, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Amit Shah filed his nomination for the Rajya Sabha elections from Gujarat, reported news agency ANI. The BJP chief who has never been a member of Parliament filed his nomination papers at the state capital Gandhinagar on Friday morning. Apart from Amit Shah, 2 more BJP leaders filed their nomination for the Rajya Sabha elections including Union Minister Smriti Irani. The announcement was made by BJP leader and Union Minister J.P. Nadda who on Thursday had said that Amit Shah and Smriti Irani will be filing their nomination papers.

“The Parliamentary board has decided to field our party chief Amit Shah and Textile and I&B minister Smriti Irani for the Gujarat Rajya Sabha seats,” Nadda had said. Currently, Shah is an MLA from Gujarat’s Naranpura constituency. Nadda had also said that BJP’s woman tribal leader Sampatia Uike, from Mahakoshal region, Madhya Pradesh will be fielded in the Rajya Sabha by-election from the state.

(Further details awaited)