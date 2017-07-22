Amit Shah Rajasthan visit: Second day of tour starts with meeting seers

BJP President Amit Shah is received by Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje on his arrival at Sanganer Airport in Jaipur. (PTI)

On the second day of his three-day Rajasthan tour, BJP president Amit Shah was greeted by seers, who came from all over the state to pay him a visit. During his interaction with the seers, the BJP chief “touched upon” the issues of Ram temple and cow protection. Shah, accompanied by Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje and state BJP chief Ashok Parnami among others, met the seers and sought their blessings. A closed-door meeting took place between the BJP leaders and the seers. “He (Shah) spoke on Indian culture, which has received a setback over the last few years. His address was mainly focused on how we can keep it intact,” Mahant Gopal Das Maharaj of the Kale Hanuman temple here told reporters after the meeting. He added that issues such as the Ram temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh and gau-raksha (cow protection) were also “touched upon” by the BJP chief. After the meeting, Shah went to the BJP office here to interact with party MPs and MLAs from Rajasthan, state BJP office-bearers and heads of various party wings separately.