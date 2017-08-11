Amit Shah on three-day Karnataka visit starting tomorrow

Amit Shah (Reuters)

BJP chief Amit Shah will be on a three-day visit to Karnataka starting tomorrow as part of his 110-day nationwide tour to strengthen the party. Shah’s visit assumes significance as assembly elections are scheduled to be held in the state early next year. During his visit, the BJP president is scheduled to meet party legislators from the state. He will also chair meetings of the party’s state core group and political affairs committee. Shah will discuss the assembly elections with the state leaders, the BJP said in a statement. Besides attending a series of meetings with local leaders, he will also address a gathering of college students and intellectuals in Bangalore. Shah’s visit is also important in view of a factional feud between state party president B S Yeddyurappa and former deputy CM K S Eshwarappa. The central leadership had sought to control the issue by acting against some state leaders. Shah has already announced that Yeddyurappa will be the party’s chief ministerial candidate for the assembly poll.