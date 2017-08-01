Amit Shah not happy with absentee BJP MPs in Rajya Sabha, may seek explanation: Report

BJP President Amit Shah has taken a serious view of the absence of party MPs from Rajya Sabha yesterday which helped Opposition parties to force the government drop a crucial clause from the Constitution (123rd Amendment) Bill, 2017

BJP President Amit Shah has taken a serious view of the absence of party MPs from Rajya Sabha yesterday which helped Opposition parties to force the government drop a crucial clause from the Constitution (123rd Amendment) Bill, 2017, according to PTI. It has been learned that party would seek the explanation from absentee MPs. Yesterday, NDA government faced embarrassment in Rajya Sabha after Opposition forced the ruling dispensation to drop a crucial clause from the bill granting constitutional status to National Commission on Backward Classes (NCBC), The Indian Express reported today. The opposition managed to seize the opportunity as there were not enough BJP MPs in the Upper House despite of Prime Minister Narendra Modi directing party lawmakers to attend Parliament Session recently.

Notably, during the last BJP Parliamentary party meeting on July 25, PM Modi had asked party MPs to attend the Parliament session. He had told them it was “mandatory” for every MP to be present in the Houses during the sessions and that he would call them anytime he wanted. It has been learned that party chief Amit Shah has taken serious note of the attitude of the MPs.

What is the bill and the clause

The Constitution (123rd Amendment) Bill, 2017, was passed minus Clause 3 which dealt with the composition of the commission.

What happened in Rajya Sabha

In the Upper House, Congress MPs Digvijaya Singh, B K Hariprasad and Husain Dalwai moved an amendment for the inclusion of a woman member and a minority member in the National Commission. The amendments needed to be passed with a simple majority, and it did with a 74-52 margin. But that is when the situation changed. The amendments had passed with a simple majority but for the clause amended to become part of the Bill, it needed a two-third majority since it was a Constitution amendment Bill.