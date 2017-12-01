Amit Shah named Yahoo Personality of the Year 2017, PM Modi most searched person in India

BJP chief Amit Shah named Yahoo Personality of the Year 2017. (Source: PTI)

On Friday morning Yahoo announced its Year in Review (YIR) for India for 2017. In its review, the search engine named Bharatiya Janata Party president and master strategist Amit Shah, who orchestrated party’s victory in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur in 2017, ‘altering India’s political landscape’, as YIR’s Personality of the Year 2017. This once again established Amit Shah’s importance and status in India’s current political scenario. Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is an equally influential figure in BJP was named as Yahoo India’s Most Searched Personality in 2017. The reason behind this was Modi government’s reforms initiatives.

The Prime Minister was followed by veteran actor Vinod Khanna in the list who passed away this year. The third spot was grabbed by the United States’ President Donald Trump. Honeypreet Insan’s controversial life and Kapil Sharma’s public fallouts snagged them both big spots, with Indian skipper Virat Kohli also featuring in the list, thanks to his impressive performance with the bat and off-field rift with former coach Anil Kumble.

Sunny Leone continued her reign as Yahoo India’s Most Searched Female Celebrity while Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath made a self-assured entry into the YIR Political Newsmakers list, finding his footing alongside seasoned leaders like Prime Minister Modi, and Arun Jaitley. Nirmala Sitharaman also stormed into this list when she was named Defence Minister of India, only the second woman to hold this post since Indira Gandhi. President Ram Nath Kovind, Rahul Gandhi, Amit Shah and Sushma Swaraj were other prominent Political Newsmakers of 2017.

Apart from the individual personalities, Yahoo also revealed the top searched words this year. Aadhaar was No. 1 on the list of Most Searched Newsy terms of 2017. Close on its heels was the Goods and Services Tax (GST), the major reform in India’s indirect taxation system. GST was also the Top Business Story That Shook the Nation.

Other stories that made it to this list were India’s giant leap up 30 places in the World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business Ranking, and Moody’s Investor Services’ first sovereign rating upgrade for India in 14 years.

Among the most stylish Indians were the new entries like Mithali Raj, Jhanvi Kapoor, Athiya Shetty and Mira Rajput along with already established names like Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Malaika Arora, Alia Bhatt, Virat Kohli and Prime Minister Modi. This year’s Best Dressed Male and Female celebrities, Priyanka Chopra and Shahid Kapoor, who had consistently rocked the red carpet.