Amit Shah makes appeal to BJP workers to clear debt to PM Narendra Modi, win over 150 seats in Gujarat elections

BJP President Amit Shah while addressing a rally in Gujarat, appealed to the party workers (BJP cadres in-charge of electoral roll pages in different constituencies) and party leaders from eight districts of central Gujarat, to clear their debt to Prime Minister Narendra Modi by winning nothing less than 150 seats in the state Assembly elections which are scheduled to be held at the end of this year. According to the Indian Express report, BJP President Amit Shah made them take an oath that they will settle for nothing less than 150 seats. Shah also added, “Anything less than that will not count as a victory.” Shah’s rally was held in Nadiad on the helipad ground adjoining Vadodara-Ahmedabad expressway.

The Indian Express reported, “Everyone laughed at us when we said (during the campaigning phase) that we will get over 200 seats. But the party workers worked tirelessly to win the confidence of people, and we won 325… And this, after all, is Gujarat, where Narendrabhai was the CM — this is our chance to return the debt to Narendrabhai,” BJP President said. Shah further said mentioning the BJP’s victory in recent five states’ elections, “We are a party that began with 10 members, had never won even municipalities. Today, political experts ask us how we formed a government in Manipur with just 2 per cent votes. They don’t understand the power of party workers.”

BJP chief Amit Shah inspired the party workers as they need to give their best in the coming Assembly elections. He said, “You are the owners of this party. No one can win elections except page and booth pramukhs — those 50 families on your list is all you need to win. Will you take Modiji’s message to them? Will you ensure that they cast their votes before noon?” as per a IE report.

Encouraging BJP workers to give the coming polls all they have got, Shah said, "You are the owners of this party. No one can win elections except page and booth pramukhs — those 50 families on your list is all you need to win. Will you take Modiji's message to them? Will you ensure that they cast their votes before noon?" Indian Express reported.

For the accomplishment of Sardar Sarovar Project, BJP supremo blamed Congress for the delay and credited Prime Minister Naredra Modi. “The foundation stone of Narmada Dam was laid by (first Prime Minister) Jawaharlal Nehru two years before I was born. Look at the fate…it has been completed (only) now,” he said. “When he (Modi) cleared the long-pending permission to raise the dam’s height, former (Gujarat) CM Anandi Patel installed the gates and (incumbent CM) Vijay Rupani has now closed them. Narendra Modi will come for Narmada puja soon,” according to a IE report.