Amit Shah launches BJP’s programme to enrol those who vote first time in 2019

BJP chief Amit Shah today launched Yuva Udghosh programme in Varanasi.

BJP chief Amit Shah today launched Yuva Udghosh programme in Varanasi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s parliamentary constituency, aiming to bring to the party fold the youths who would become eligible to vote in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. In his address to the youths at the sports ground of Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapeeth, Shah said they were not joining just a political party, but associating themselves with an ideology, a struggle and a pledge to make a new India. “The BJP is not just a political party, but it’s an ideology, a struggle and a pledge to make a new India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership,” he said. The programme, also attended by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, focuses on enrolling youth, aged above 17, as BJP member, who will be eligible for voting in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Shah also launched a veiled attack on rival parties, though he did not name any, when he said, “Our party (the BJP) does not run on the basis of caste and family fiefdom. It is a party of its workers.”

Recalling his days as a booth-level worker of the BJP, Shah said, “My political career in the BJP began as a head of a particular booth in my state (Gujarat). And today, I reached the post of party’s national president.” Only BJP is a party that can make a booth-level worker its national president and a tea-seller the prime minister of this country, unlike other parties that are controlled only by family members who hold high positions, he said.

Shah hailed Modi for the NDA government’s stand on the practice of instant triple talaq, saying the PM did not care for any political gain or loss. He said the PM did not believe in the politics of caste and religion like the Congress that played the politics of appeasement. Like Swami Vivekananda, who made India proud by his speech at the World Parliament of Religions, Modi too made the country proud at various world forum, he added. The BJP national president also praised Adityanath for making efforts to improve law and order in the state.

Adityanath said Modi has raised the country’s prestige and whenever people discuss the top three nations of the world, India’s name comes up alongside the US and Russia. He said 1.37 vacant post of teachers would be filled soon and recruitment will also be done against nearly 1.62 vacancy in the police department. After addressing the programme, Shah and Adityanath went to the Kashi Vishwanath temple and offered prayers to the Lord Shiva. Shah also inaugurated the Indian Institute of Gems and Jewellery(IIGJ) Varanasi Extension Campus here.