Amit Shah lauds Guru Gobind Singh’s contribution for protection of Hindus

The BJP chief said “There are very few persons in history who inspired their father to fight for a social cause.” (PTI)

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah today lauded Guru Gobind Singh’s contribution in protecting Hindus, and that of the Sikh community in nation-building and safeguarding the country’s frontiers. “When Guru Gobind Singh was nine-years-old he asked his father Guru Tegh Bahadur to protect Hindus from the then ruler,” Shah said addressing the Sikh community at the Shivaji ground here on the 350th birth anniversary celebration of Guru Gobind Singh observed as ‘Prakash Parv’.

The BJP chief said “There are very few persons in history who inspired their father to fight for a social cause.”

Shah touched upon various historical facts related to Guru Gobind Singh in his speech and praised the role of Sikh community in making the country self sufficient in food grains and protecting the borders of the country. He said that maximum number of Sikhs have sacrificed their life for the country.

You may also like to watch this

The BJP president said the Central Government has decided to observe Prakash Parva across the country and is committed to spread the message of the religious leader and to renovate the places associated with him.