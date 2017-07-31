Amit Shah in Lucknow: We have not broken any party in Bihar, Congress does not trust its MLAs, says BJP chief

Amit Shah in Lucknow: BJP president Amit Shah today launched a scathing attack on Congress and Lalu Prasad Yadav’s RJD. (ANI image)

Amit Shah in Lucknow: BJP president Amit Shah today launched a scathing attack on Congress and Lalu Prasad Yadav’s RJD. In a stern message, he said that BJP has not broken any party in Bihar. He said that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had ended the Grand Alliance and resigned from the post. Speaking over the recent development in Gujarat before Rajya Sabha elections, Shah said that Congress did not trust its MLAs and that is why they were made prisoners by the Party. Notably, Congress has sent its MLAs to Bengaluru after six of its MLAs had resigned. Shah also lashed out at the Opposition parties asserting that there was not a single allegation of corruption against the Narendra Modi government in three years. Shah also asserted that the ruling BJP dispensation at the Centre had taken several measures to raise the living standards for the poor.

While interacting with media in Uttar Pradesh capital Lucknow, Shah said the government has made electricity available in 13,000 villages. Raking up the surgical strikes issue, Shah said that government’s decision to carry out the operation across Line of Control (LoC) has proven that it will take bold steps for the security and safety of the country. He also said the whole world has agreed that India is the fastest growing economy. Farmers were getting money directly in their bank accounts, he said.

Shah yesterday, who is Lucknow, had reviewed works being done by different departments of the party and sought information on various schemes. According to PTI report, Shah also chaired a meeting of ‘vistaraks’ (volunteers) and ‘palaks’ (people who will provide elderly support) for the birth centenary commemoration of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay. “For geographic and social expansion, your contribution is important,” Shah told them. He also asked them to make a WhatsApp group and present ‘vichar kanika’ (brief thoughts). The target should be to make the party invincible in the state, he said.

Shah yesterday targeted the Congress over dynasty politics and said lack of internal democracy in a political party results in it being dominated by caste or family.

Addressing a meeting of intellectuals, Shah drew parallel between the BJP and the Congress over who will be the next chief of the two parties. He asked the audience that who will succeed Sonia Gandhi in the Congress, to which the people responded saying Rahul Gandhi. He then posed the same question about the BJP.

“Can anyone tell me who will be the next president of BJP?, No one knows. A person with nirmal charitra (pious character) will head the BJP. The president of BJP is not elected on the basis of dynasty, caste or religion, but on the basis of merit,” Shah was quoted as saying by PTI.