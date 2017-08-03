Amit Shah hits out at Congress, says not letting OBC bill pass shows their mentality

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Amit Shah. (PTI)

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Amit Shah today addressed a press conference in Haryana’s Rohtak. Shah talked about the corruption-free working of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government led by Prime Minister Modi at the centre over the last three years. He said, “The opposition could not point out even a single point of corruption against the Modi-led government in the last three years.” Amit Shah then went on to talk about the development of the country and said, “A decisive government is working under PM Narendra Modi’s guidance, today India is the world’s fastest growing economy.”

While talking about the presence of Black money in the country, Amit Shah said, “The Narendra Modi government is working towards the implementation of strict graded action against black money and also to bring transparency in the political funding.” He then went onto talk about providing neem coated urea to the farmers and said that the government is working towards providing urea to the farmers at a cheaper rate.

While talking about the OBC bill that has not been passed in the Rajya Sabha, Amit Shah said, “Congress did not let the bill that could provide constitutional status to OBCs, it shows their conflicting mentality.” He added, “BJP will make sure that OBCs get the constitutional status.”